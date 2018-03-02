Water main break closes WB Constitution at Academy Blvd

All of westbound Constitution Avenue from Academy Blvd to Sussex Lane will be closed for most of the day due to a water main break. One lane of southbound Academy is also closed leading up to the intersection of Constitution Avenue.
Colorado Springs Utilities expects traffic impacts to last through the day. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
This will impact commuters coming from the east side of the city towards downtown.
If this is a route you normally take, we recommend you use E Platte Avenue or Galley Rd.
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
Pueblo Police are asking for help to identify two masked men who robbed an AT&T store off of W. Northern Avenue Thursday morning.
Fire crews in Pueblo are working to contain a fire at a home near 26th and Norwich on the north side of the city.
In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?
