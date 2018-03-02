Quantcast

Water main break closes WB Constitution at Academy Blvd

All of westbound Constitution Avenue from Academy Blvd to Sussex Lane will be closed for most of the day due to a water main break. One lane of southbound Academy is also closed leading up to the intersection of Constitution Avenue.

Colorado Springs Utilities expects traffic impacts to last through the day. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

This will impact commuters coming from the east side of the city towards downtown.

If this is a route you normally take, we recommend you use E Platte Avenue or Galley Rd.
 

