Weather Alert Day: Strong Winds With Dry Air Bringing Back Red Flag Warnings

Today's Forecast:
Red Flag Warnings are back for nearly all of southern Colorado and will remain in place until 6 pm tonight. High winds, especially through the afternoon, and dry air will combine today to highly elevate fire danger, as well as sweep in big time warmth. Highs will be over 10 degrees higher today than in most areas along and east of the mountains and I-25. Tonight we'll knock the breeze back and lows will fall into the 30s and 20s through the area.
Download the First Alert 5 app for the latest information
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 63; Low - 33. Windy, sunny and warm today. Cool and breezy tonight.
PUEBLO: High - 70; Low - 29. Windy afternoon with sunshine and very warm temps. Chilly and calm tonight.
CANON CITY: High - 68; Low - 36. Windy afternoon with sun and warm temperatures. Cool and calm tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 52; Low - 30. Breezy and mild today. Cool and breezy tonight.
TRI-LAKES: High - Upper 50s; Low - 30s. Breezy and warm today. Cool and calm tonight.
PLAINS: High - 70s; Low - 20s/30s. Windy, sunny and very warm temps. Cool and calm tonight.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 60s; Low - 30s. Windy and warm today. Breezy and cool tonight.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:
The forecast through the weekend is going to stay nice, warm and WINDY. Saturday in particular will great to get out and hike, ride a bike, or just sit and relax on a patio. Sunday afternoon and especially overnight a very strong system will likely keep any snow to the mountains of Colorado, but bring some serious winds into the area that night. Early model guidance suggests wind speeds up to 40 mph meaning we could easily see gusts up to and over 50mph, we'll keep an eye on this system very carefully through the weekend.
RELATED LINKS:
|Drive the Doppler
|Colorado Temperatures
|7-Day Forecast
|National Temperatures
|Weather Cameras
|Wind Chills
|Traffic
|Wind Speeds
|Closings and Delays
|Photos
|Take 5 to Prepare
|Storm Safe
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
Pueblo Police are asking for help to identify two masked men who robbed an AT&T store off of W. Northern Avenue Thursday morning.
Pueblo Police are asking for help to identify two masked men who robbed an AT&T store off of W. Northern Avenue Thursday morning.
Fire crews in Pueblo are working to contain a fire at a home near 26th and Norwich on the north side of the city.
Fire crews in Pueblo are working to contain a fire at a home near 26th and Norwich on the north side of the city.
In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?
In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?