Weather Alert Day: Strong Winds With Dry Air Bringing Back Red Flag Warnings

Today's Forecast:

Red Flag Warnings are back for nearly all of southern Colorado and will remain in place until 6 pm tonight. High winds, especially through the afternoon, and dry air will combine today to highly elevate fire danger, as well as sweep in big time warmth. Highs will be over 10 degrees higher today than in most areas along and east of the mountains and I-25. Tonight we'll knock the breeze back and lows will fall into the 30s and 20s through the area.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 63; Low - 33. Windy, sunny and warm today. Cool and breezy tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 70; Low - 29. Windy afternoon with sunshine and very warm temps. Chilly and calm tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 68; Low - 36. Windy afternoon with sun and warm temperatures. Cool and calm tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 52; Low - 30. Breezy and mild today. Cool and breezy tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - Upper 50s; Low - 30s. Breezy and warm today. Cool and calm tonight.

PLAINS: High - 70s; Low - 20s/30s. Windy, sunny and very warm temps. Cool and calm tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 60s; Low - 30s. Windy and warm today. Breezy and cool tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

The forecast through the weekend is going to stay nice, warm and WINDY. Saturday in particular will great to get out and hike, ride a bike, or just sit and relax on a patio. Sunday afternoon and especially overnight a very strong system will likely keep any snow to the mountains of Colorado, but bring some serious winds into the area that night. Early model guidance suggests wind speeds up to 40 mph meaning we could easily see gusts up to and over 50mph, we'll keep an eye on this system very carefully through the weekend.