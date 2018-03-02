Nat Geo Wild to feature local animal shelters

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo Animal Care Services are getting national attention as the Nat Geo Wild will provide a behind the scenes look at what they do everyday.

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue is a 5 episode show, featuring the group's animal law enforcement, veterinarian care and other programs. The shows will air Saturday nights at 8 p.m. starting March 10.

You'll be able to see life-saving medical procedures, animal rescues, and, our favorite, adoptions!

"We cover such a huge area in Colorado and the way that we work together from start to finish rescuing animals out in the community, bringing them through our veterinary hospital to get whatever treatment they need, and all the way through to adoption which takes so much more than what people may think," explains Veterinarian Services Manager Julie Crosby.

After watching the show, if you're interested in taking one of their animals home for adoption, just stop by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region or Pueblo Animal Care Services talk to staff about your adoption options.

Tune in to @KOAA all morning long as handsome James Dean the kitty helps us talk about our new show, Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue on @natgeowild! Premiers tomorrow at 8 p.m. #HappyTailsHappyHearts https://t.co/ttFeFE1fvv pic.twitter.com/uwD5mwrUKY — Pikes Peak Humane (@HSPPR) March 2, 2018



