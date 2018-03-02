Steel tariffs could increase costs for Colorado breweries

President Trump is following through on a campaign pledge to impose new tariffs to protect American steel and aluminum producers. However, the move is creating fear of a trade war.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down more than 400 points after Thursday's announcement, and investors worry that everything from cars to appliances could cost more in the future.
But American industry leaders say it will grow domestic steel production and add jobs.
Here in Colorado, breweries are worried about a potential increase, with Oskar Blues Brewery in Colorado Springs saying it could cost them an extra $400,000 a year to continue canning their beer.
The new tariffs are expected to be finalized next week.
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
Pueblo Police are asking for help to identify two masked men who robbed an AT&T store off of W. Northern Avenue Thursday morning.
Fire crews in Pueblo are working to contain a fire at a home near 26th and Norwich on the north side of the city.
In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?
