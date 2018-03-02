Vote today in Colorado Legislature on whether to expel Rep. Lebsock

Today the State Senate will vote on whether to expel Thornton Representative Steve Lebsock.

If that does happen it will be the first time in a century that a Colorado lawmaker was voted out of office.

Five women accuse Lebsock of sexual harassment. Lebsock denies any wrongdoing.

On Thursday, House Republicans tried to postpone the vote and establish an ethics committee to once again review the complaints against Lebsock. But, that was quickly shot down by Democrat House Speaker Crisanta Durran.

News 5 spoke exclusivly with State Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, who says this entire process is a big distraction at the state capitol.

"I think for the sake of Colorado and good governing it's important that we move this out of tha capital setting and get it to a law enforcement entity that's accustomed to doing investigation," Coffman told News 5.

We'll let you know what happens during today's vote on-air and within the News 5 app.

