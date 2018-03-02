Celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday with Read Across America

Happening today, March 2nd is the birthday of beloved children's author Doctor Seuss. Teachers, librarians, community leaders, News 5 personalities will Read Across America to help kids celebrate.
We know Dr. Seuss is one of the most well known, but we we wanted to see what his most popular books are.
According to Amazon, his best selling books are as follows:
#5 - Oh The Places You'll Go
#4 - One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish
#3 - Dr. Seuss's ABC
#2 - The Cat In The Hat
#1 - Green Eggs And Ham
We'll share with you photos of our staff visiting children for Read Across America. If you have photos from your event, please send them to mypics@koaa.com or share them on our Facebook page.
