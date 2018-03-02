Colorado A.G. Cynthia Coffman offers to help bring Safe2Tell program to Florida

In an exclusive interview with News 5, Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman said she's trying to bring the Safe2Tell program to Florida schools following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

After 17 people died in that shooting, Coffman said if Florida schools want to bring the tip reporting system to their state, it's a phone call away.

"I said, you know, if you're interested, we'd like to offer you the Safe2Tell program," Coffman said. "We can bring people to train you, but we can also provide you assistance right now to talk you through some of the things you'll go through and experience. That's what we have been able to do for our friends in Florida."

Coffman also said students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will design the logo for Florida's version of the program, which has yet to be named