Former Falcon star Kalen Ballage taking talent to the NFL

It's been a lot of fun watching Kalen Ballage at the next level. And it will be even more fun watching him in the NFL next season.

The former Falcon Falcon is showcasing his talent at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, one step closer to realizing his dream of playing in the NFL. And it will also be another step in what is a family legacy of professional football players.

"My uncle Pat played at Notre Dame and played all four years at strong safety," Ballage said. "My other uncle played back in the AFL when they were split, so it was a good thing growing up seeing them and already doing what I wanted to do."

Ballage was a stud all purpose back at Arizona State for four years (even played a little linebacker, too) finishing with 2,668 yards and 29 touchdowns. Not the kind of stats that make NFL Scouts drool but it was one night vs. Texas Tech that put him on the map.

In front of a crazy crowd in Tempe, Arizona, Ballage scored eight touchdowns in a single game which tied an NCAA record for the most scored in a game. That performance put his name back on the map and ultimately into the combine in Indy.

"I would love to be a 1,000 yard back every year and 20 touchdowns and all those accolades," Ballage said. "I think that I'll have the opportunity to do that at the next level."

Standing 6'3" and 225 pounds (unofficially) he fits the bill for an NFL player but who will take him and in what position? He's shown that he is durable and that he is versatile out of the backfield.

"I'm really just excited about the opportunity to play in the league," he said. "It doesn't matter if it's Buffalo or Cleveland or The Broncos or Tampa Bay or where ever it is, I'm going to take the opportunity to run with it."