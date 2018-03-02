Deputy Micah Flick's widow thanks community, calls for change in future

It was an emotional day at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office as the widow of fallen Deputy Micah Flick spoke to News5 for the first time.

Micah was a father to 7-year-old twins--Levi and Eliana.

"I miss my partner and my friend--doing life with him," she said during a press conference Thursday.

In the wake of her husband's death, Rachael Flick now sees her last conversation with him in a whole different light.

"We spent time on Super Bowl Sunday after the party we had hosted just talking and enjoying what a success that had been, and the time with our family," Flick recalled.

"It was a good picture of the beautiful simplicity in the commitment of our love together," she added.

...Followed by the unimaginable the very next day.

On Thursday, Flick opened up about the darkest moment of her life, telling reporters she had just minutes to privately grieve before having to tell her children their father had been taken from them.



"When they came in [to the hospital], I pulled them onto my lap and said Daddy wasn't alive anymore."

Flick says in the past, her husband struggled with the public perception of his profession.

"Micah carried that on his heart. Micah felt disregarded and dishonored by his community, even as he got up in the middle of the night to serve you in your darkest and most painful places."

But she says in her family's darkest time, that same community offered them immeasurable compassion, love, and support.

She recalled a special moment with her daughter, during Micah's procession.

"We had the kids on our laps and Eliana made the comment, she said 'mommy, seeing all these people honoring Daddy makes this a little bit easier and makes my heart a little bit happier.'"

Since then, the community support has been constant--from checks, to health insurance coverage, to homemade dinners.

"People have offered to pay for our childrens' sporting activities. We have an offer from an optometrist for free eye care between now and 2030," Flick said.

She and her family have taken the time to read every card, and open every gift.

Flick says through this experience, she's learned no gift is too small.

"one of my favorite gifts is receiving a small ziplock baggie with a couple of quarters from a little girl in a school that I think is probably around the same age as Levi and Eliana," she said with a big smile on her face.

And perhaps even more invaluable, are the kind words people have shared with her--posthumously--about her husband.

"I've heard so many amazing affirming stories about Micah since his death and I am so grateful. But can I tell you, I wish he would heard these stories while he lived."

She's asking the public to change the national conversation on law enforcement, and the one they have with those right here in our community.

"If you've had a positive interaction with anyone in law enforcement, a police officer, a detective, judge, anyone--will you find a way to get that affirmation to them?" she asked during the press conference.

Flick is also encouraging people to educate themselves on their rights, and consider doing a ride along.

"There is something transformative when you sit beside a cop and you watch them go in strangers' homes and enforce the law with strength and grace and dignity," she said.

With the backing of an entire community, Flick says she now feels comfortable to issue them a challenge, moving forward.

"Teach your children to respect authority, continue to join together to make a positive difference in our community. Find ways to encourage and affirm the men and women of law enforcement who are ready and willing to lay down their lives for us every day, just like Micah did."