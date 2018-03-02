2018 Air Force Football schedule released

Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
Pueblo Police are asking for help to identify two masked men who robbed an AT&T store off of W. Northern Avenue Thursday morning.
Pueblo Police are asking for help to identify two masked men who robbed an AT&T store off of W. Northern Avenue Thursday morning.
Fountain Police say they got a call about a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene on Maram Way.
Fountain Police say they got a call about a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene on Maram Way.
The widow of El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick will speak to the media for the first time since her husband was killed during an auto theft investigation in Colorado Springs.
The widow of El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick will speak to the media for the first time since her husband was killed during an auto theft investigation in Colorado Springs.