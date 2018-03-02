2018 Air Force Football schedule released

Get ready for some football...... in 2018.

The Air Force schedule was released on Thursday. It's listed in it's entirety below. And television partners for certain games are also listed.

The release represents the first phase in the 2018 football schedule process. Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports Network and ESPN will now initiate a selection procedure which will include the shifting of particular games to Thursdays and Fridays. That will be followed by the identification of network outlets and kick times, along with the picks for regional partner AT&T SportsNet, Stadium and Spectrum Sports (Hawai‘i).

The 2018 MW football membership includes Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming in the Mountain Division and Fresno State, Hawai‘i, Nevada, San Diego State, San José State and UNLV in the West Division.

2018 Air Force Football Schedule

Day Date Opponent

Sat. Sept. 1 Stony Brook

Sat. Sept. 8 at Florida Atlantic

Sat. Sept. 15 OPEN

Sat. Sept. 22 at Utah State*

Sat. Sept. 29 Nevada*

Sat. Oct. 6 Navy

Sat. Oct. 13 at San Diego State*

Sat. Oct. 20 at UNLV*

Sat. Oct. 27 Boise State*

Sat. Nov. 3 at Army

Sat. Nov. 10 New Mexico*

Sat. Nov. 17 at Wyoming*

Sat. Nov. 24 Colorado State*

Sat. Dec. 1 MW Championship

* - Mountain West game

All times TBA

Television selection TBA, may result in change of game dates