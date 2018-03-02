Quantcast

Shield 616 donates ballistic kits to Woodland Park Police

WOODLAND PARK -

Every patrol officer in Woodland Park will have tactical gear following a donation of gear from the Colorado Springs-based nonprofit Shield 616.

The group donated 23 ballistic kits during the City of Woodland Park's city council meeting Thursday night. The kits are made up of helmets, vests and other safety gear.

Each kit is worth more than $1,000, the donation is funded by donations from the community.

