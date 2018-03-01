Body found thought to be that of missing Denver teacher

Investigators say they believe a body found in the mountains of north-central Colorado is that of a missing Denver preschool teacher.



The Denver Post reports 65-year-old Peter McInerney was last seen backcountry skiing on Jones Pass on Feb. 18, and the body was found in the area west of Empire on Thursday. The Clear Creek County coroner's office has not released the cause or manner of death.



Members of the Alpine Rescue Team found the body just south of where a backpack was discovered last Thursday.