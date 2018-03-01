Vail Resorts offering Epic Pass for $99 for active military members

Vail Resorts' Epic Pass is celebrating its tenth anniversary by offering about a 90 percent discount to those who are currently serving our country.

The company announced the creation of the "military Epic pass," which goes on sale March 6. That pass offers unlimited access to Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone along with other resorts in Utah, California, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Vermont, Canada and Australia.

The deal is also good for members of the Canadian armed forced and the Austrialian Defence Force as well.

Vail Resorts also announced discounted passes for veterans and their dependents, starting at $499 for adults and $269 for children.

If you enjoy skiing Keystone and A-Basin, the company also announced prices for the Liberty Pass, which provide unlimited access to those areas for $269 for veterans and their dependents. For children of veterans, the Liberty Pass would cost $199.

In addition to announcing the new deal, Vail Resorts' CEO said he will donate $750,000 to Operation Homefront, along with one dollar from each 2018-19 season pass, which is estimated to total around $750,000.

