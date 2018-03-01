Prosecutors dismiss charges against Denver safety Will Parks

Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
Fountain Police say they got a call about a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene on Maram Way.
A college baseball coach in Texas is facing backlash for turning away a student simply because he's from Colorado.
Pueblo Police are asking for help to identify two masked men who robbed an AT&T store off of W. Northern Avenue Thursday morning.
