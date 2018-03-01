Woodland Park Schools to resume classes Friday following threat

The Woodland Park School district announced it will resume classes on Friday following a recent threat that was once deemed credible by police.

The district said officers "made progress" in the investigation into a threat written on a girls bathroom wall at Woodland Park High School. In a release from the school district, it said Woodland park Police Chief Miles DeYoung recommended students return to school Friday.

The district canceled classes for all schools Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat, which read 'I'm going to shoot up the whole school and I'm going to shoot you.'"

The district has not yet said if an arrest has been made in connection to the threat.

The district also said police dogs searched schools earlier Thursday, and the district is "securing law enforcement for the immediate future in all buildings."

Full statement from the district:

All Woodland Park School District schools will resume tomorrow, Friday, March 2. Over the past two days, law enforcement made progress in the investigation and the date occurred without incident. For this reason, the District supports Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung’s recommendation that students and staff return to school tomorrow.

Local law enforcement, District Safety & Security, and the District Administration team met over the last few days to identify a plan for the safe return to school that enhances our current safety protocols. This included: searching buildings and grounds with police dogs earlier today; securing law enforcement for the immediate future in all buildings; and identifying supports for our students as appropriate for each age level. While our current focus centers on returning our students back to school, please watch for information on upcoming Town Hall conversations regarding safety in schools.

As always, student and staff safety remains a top priority for our district. The partnership between the District and law enforcement remains strong, committed, and unified in protecting our community.

Thank you for your support and understanding during these unprecedented times.