Pueblo fire crews work to contain house fire

Firefighters in Pueblo have knocked down a fire at a home near 26th and Norwich on the north side of the city.
A fire investigator is now on the scene, and firefighters are putting out hot spots at the home.
Main flame activity is knocked down, but there's still smoke coming from the structure. pic.twitter.com/2aU47wNYsM— Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) March 1, 2018
At this time it is unclear what started the fire or if anyone is hurt.
Our crew on the scene is speaking with neighbors who say the home has been vacant for several months and that squatters have been spotted on the property.
#BREAKING: Structure fire near 26th & Norwich in Pueblo. @PFDPIO is on scene @KOAA pic.twitter.com/RtuoS2xkRa— Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) March 1, 2018
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
Fountain Police say they got a call about a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene on Maram Way.
Fountain Police say they got a call about a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene on Maram Way.
A college baseball coach in Texas is facing backlash for turning away a student simply because he's from Colorado.
A college baseball coach in Texas is facing backlash for turning away a student simply because he's from Colorado.
The widow of El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick will speak to the media for the first time since her husband was killed during an auto theft investigation in Colorado Springs.
The widow of El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick will speak to the media for the first time since her husband was killed during an auto theft investigation in Colorado Springs.