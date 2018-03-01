Pueblo fire crews work to contain house fire

Firefighters in Pueblo have knocked down a fire at a home near 26th and Norwich on the north side of the city.

A fire investigator is now on the scene, and firefighters are putting out hot spots at the home.

Main flame activity is knocked down, but there's still smoke coming from the structure. pic.twitter.com/2aU47wNYsM — Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) March 1, 2018

At this time it is unclear what started the fire or if anyone is hurt.

Our crew on the scene is speaking with neighbors who say the home has been vacant for several months and that squatters have been spotted on the property.