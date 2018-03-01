Quantcast

Pueblo fire crews work to contain house fire

PUEBLO -

Firefighters in Pueblo have knocked down a fire at a home near 26th and Norwich on the north side of the city.

A fire investigator is now on the scene, and firefighters are putting out hot spots at the home. 

At this time it is unclear what started the fire or if anyone is hurt. 

Our crew on the scene is speaking with neighbors who say the home has been vacant for several months and that squatters have been spotted on the property.

