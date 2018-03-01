El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigates hash oil lab

Among the windswept eastern portion of El Paso County, danger and illegal marijuana grow activity is rampant.

"People in the community that aren't doing this are fed up with it," said Jeff Schulz, deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday, the Sheriff's Office raided a property near Highway 94 and Yoder Road where they found marijuana being grown and possible hash oil being made in a rundown and quaint building that appeared to have a small living space inside.

"We found some processed marijuana as well as a few marijuana plants and we're also looking into evidence of a butane hash oil lab as well," said Schulz.

The butane operation is not only illegal, but very dangerous investigators said.

"We've been finding some of these where they have 500 pound butane tanks and that will blow up the house and everything else around it," said Schulz. "People in the community that aren't doing this are fed up with it and we're going to be aggressive and and we're going to go after it, as many as we can get to."

The operations can also be dangerous to those living nearby.

"Wind can carry that smell, so you could be a half mile away and still have that effect or you may still have that problem and it doesn't take long to be overcome by that," said Schulz.

So far this year, the Sheriff's Office has executed 19 search warrants and are on track to total more than 100 this year, which will be substantially higher than last year.

