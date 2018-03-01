Group representing Olympic Athletes calling on Congress for reforms

The Athletes Advisory Council has sent a letter to the USOC Board of Directors seeking systemic reforms in the wake of the gymnastics sex abuse scandal.

The group representing American's Olympic Athletes sent a memo to Congress today to give their take on recent cases of athlete sexual abuse and what reforms they think are necessary.

The USOC Athletes' Advisory Council Leadership board sent the memo to Senator John Thume of the Senate Commerce Committee and other members as well as the USOC board of directors.

The group said athlete abuse is just one symptom of a deeper culture of systematic issues that will lead to more problems if not properly addressed.

The group outlines several reforms they would like to see take place, including revising the Amateur Sports Act to improve the voices of the athletes at all levels of the Olympic and Paralympic movement.