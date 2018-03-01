Murder suspect pleads guilty ahead of trial

A suspect in a Colorado Springs murder case will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty today before the case went to trial.

Prosecutors said William Prine pleaded guilty to manslaughter and second degree assault in a pretrial conference. Prine and another man, Matthew Houston, are facing charges in the deadly shooting in a Stetson Hills neighborhood in February of 2017.

The first shots were reported at a home in the 6300 block of La Plata Peak Drive. At the time, a witness told News 5, "Some guy came running out of the house and hid behind his car door with a gun," he said. "His buddies came running out behind him, jumped in their car, and then they flipped around and took off."

Later, officers reported finding a truck at Tutt Blvd. and Barnes Rd. with a man who was dead from several gunshot wounds and another who was seriously injured.

The deceased man was later identified as 28-year-old Manuel L. Vigil of Colorado Springs. Prine was facing murder charges in the case, Houston was charged with complicity to murder.

Prine will be sentenced on April 24.