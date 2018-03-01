Murder suspect pleads guilty ahead of trial

Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
Fountain Police say they got a call about a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene on Maram Way.
Fountain Police say they got a call about a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene on Maram Way.
A college baseball coach in Texas is facing backlash for turning away a student simply because he's from Colorado.
A college baseball coach in Texas is facing backlash for turning away a student simply because he's from Colorado.
The widow of El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick will speak to the media for the first time since her husband was killed during an auto theft investigation in Colorado Springs.
The widow of El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick will speak to the media for the first time since her husband was killed during an auto theft investigation in Colorado Springs.