Animal owners facing harsh impacts from care bonds

All of her horses were seized but six months later, she was proven innocent on all 40 counts of animal cruelty charges.
"You're basically guilty until proven innocent," Penny Gingerich, a horse owner in Penrose said.
The government sent her a bill for more than $22,000 a month to take care of her horses before she even went to trial.
"And in my case, there's no way to come up with that kind of money," Gingerich said.
She was found innocent last August, but less than half her horses were returned.
"Because I couldn't pay that care bond, I lose ownership," she said. And they have the right to do anything they want with those animals."
Sound outrageous? It's the law and any accused pet owner could pay the price.
