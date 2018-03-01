Christopoulos named AHC Goalie of the Month

Air Force junior Billy Christopoulos was named the Atlantic Hockey Conference Goalie of the Month for the month of February. This is the third time this season Christopoulos has been named AHC Goalie of the Month (October, January and February).

A native of Raleigh, N.C., Christopoulos led Air Force to a 5-2-2 record in the month of February. Air Force was in ninth place on Feb. 1, but Christopoulos' play led the Falcons to 12 points in the month and a tie for third place. His 1.64 GAA was the second best in the league in February while his .934 saves percentage in the month was the fourth best. He had two shutouts in the month of February, stopping all 29 in the 3-0 win over AIC (Feb. 2) and 29 more in the 1-0 win over Robert Morris (Feb. 23).

Air Force (18-13-5, 13-11-4 AHC) tied for third in Atlantic Hockey this season and is the fifth seed in the AHC playoffs. The Falcons earned a first-round bye and will travel to fourth-seeded Army in the AHC quarterfinals, March 9-11, in West Point, N.Y.