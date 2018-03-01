Thursday Evening Weather; Temps turn up

Today's Forecast:

After a brief flirtation with average or typical temperatures, the thermometer will soon soar over 60F the next couple days. The fire danger will again become elevated, so please, keep that in mind, particularly for Saturday. But do expect mostly sunny days and mostly clear nights through Saturday night, before clouds from the next system increase Sunday. A few showers are possible Sunday PM and evening, and seem more likely to be wet than white (except above 7000 feet, perhaps.) In either case, it won't be much, and there will be no further chances for several more days.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 26, High - 62. Clear and calm tonight. Sunny and much warmer Friday with a light south wind by afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low - 25, High - 67. Clear and calm tonight. Sunny and much warmer Friday with a light south wind by afternoon.

CANON CITY: Low - 30, High - 65. Clear and calm tonight. Sunny and much warmer Friday with a light south wind by afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 24, High - 55. Clear and near calm tonight. Mostly sunny and warmer Friday with a south wind by afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 26, High - 53. Clear and near calm tonight. Mostly sunny and warmer Friday with a south wind by afternoon.

PLAINS: Low - 30, High - 70. Clear with a light south breeze tonight. Sunny and much warmer Friday with a south wind.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 32, High - 68. Clear with a south breeze tonight. Sunny and much warmer Friday with a south wind.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is the brighter and warmer of the two, but may be the windier too. Increasing clouds on Sunday may lead to a few showers in the second half of the day.