Memorial for fallen Woodland Park soldier closer to construction

A memorial fundraiser held in honor of late U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Eric V. Dickson in Woodland Park last week exceeded the goal for funds raised.

The event was hosted by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce and Park State Bank & Trust. Prior to the event, $56,000 in funding had been allocated, and last Tuesday's event helped the group raise the total to $75,000 to build a memorial in the park.

(Artist rendering of U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Eric V. Dickson memorial statue)

The inspiration to create another memorial on Dickson's behalf reportedly started with two of his childhood friends, Steve Plutt and Steve Storrs. They would like to dedicate the memorial in honor of the 50th anniversary of Dickson's death, which means the project would need to be finished by late summer of this year.

(Marine Lance Corporal Eric V. Dickson)

Dickson graduated from Woodland Park High School in 1967 and not long after marrying his high school sweetheart chose to enlist in the military. He was killed in action in Vietnam on May 31, 1968. Dickson was the only casualty from Teller County in the Vietnam War.

(Marine Lance Corporal Eric V. Dickson in Vietnam)

The project has support throughout the community including the Teller County Board of County Commissioners, the city of Woodland Park, Woodland Park City Council and the mayor Neil Levy.

The funds for a bronze statue have been raised and now and endowment fund is being raised. That fund will ensure all future maintenance fees and costs will be handled and will also instill a new plan to recognize and engrave the names of other Woodland Park High School alumni in a monument in Memorial Park.

For anyone interested in donating here is where you can mail donations: ALA Unit 1980 P.O. Box 5163, Woodland Park, Colorado 80866.

There is also a GoFundMe site set up for online donations.