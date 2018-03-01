Epic Pass now epic deal for service members

Military members will be able to ski and snowboard for less in 2019 in honor of the 10th anniversary of Vail's Epic Pass.

The passes will be available starting on March 6. In addition to a discounted rate for members of the military, veterans and their families, Vail Resorts will donate $1 to the Wounded Warrior Project for every season pass sold for the 2018/2019 season.

The resort says showing strong military support is getting back to their roots, saying online the resort was founded in the late 1950's by Pete Seibert, who served in the Army's famed 10th Mountain Division during World War II and army engineer Earl Eaton.

There are a variety of Epic Passes and different price ranges for each. For full details from Vail Resorts, click here.