Pizza MRE making debut nationwide

After a lengthy delay, the pizza MRE is now going to be released and soldiers can expect to get their hands on it by the end of the year.

The new Meal, Ready to Eat was facing an uphill battle for release because of an issue with it turning brown. Developers of the new meal told the Army Times that they tweaked the formula of the sauce to include rosemary extract and that solved the problem.

Developers stressed that the meals are not full of preservatives or chemicals but still must maintain a three year shelf life. In order to test the products, they are placed in a 100 degree box for six months. The lab-made pizza was able to withstand the life cycle but oxidation caused the sauce to turn brown.

It was reportedly more of a quality issue for developers than a safety issue for those who would be eating the meals but still something that needed to be solved.

The Army Times is reporting, the pizza MRE is expected to arrive at the Defense Logistics Agency in March.

Soldiers will likely be seeing the pizza by the end of the year depending on what installation they are at and how many MRE cases have already been issued.

The first roll out will include only pepperoni pizza. It is a possibility that troop feedback will dictate new varieties in the future.