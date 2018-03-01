Firefighters find homeless camp in storm drain along I-25

Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.

Multiple fire crews are on scene gearing up to go into the system or already underground to check out the entire situation.

Our crew on scene said the fire department is investigating a homeless camp believed to be the source of the original fire. They were called to the scene at 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

Photos from the Colorado Springs Fire Department show crews in hazmat gear with rigging to get down into the manhole.

As a result of the activity, traffic is slow along NB I-25 at W. Bijou St with fire trucks on the shoulder.