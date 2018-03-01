Firefighters find homeless camp in storm drain along I-25

Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
Multiple fire crews are on scene gearing up to go into the system or already underground to check out the entire situation.
Our crew on scene said the fire department is investigating a homeless camp believed to be the source of the original fire. They were called to the scene at 7:20 a.m. Thursday.
Photos from the Colorado Springs Fire Department show crews in hazmat gear with rigging to get down into the manhole.
As a result of the activity, traffic is slow along NB I-25 at W. Bijou St with fire trucks on the shoulder.
A college baseball coach in Texas is facing backlash for turning away a student simply because he's from Colorado.
Fountain Police say they got a call about a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene on Maram Way.
Firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned land around the Arkansas River near N. Pueblo Blvd. and 11th Street Wednesday night.
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
