Firefighters find homeless camp in storm drain along I-25

Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole before 8:00 a.m.

Firefighters determined the source of the fire is a large homeless camp inside the drain system.

Multiple fire crews were on scene going underground to check out the entire situation. During the effort to put down a smoldering fire 65 feet into the drain system, firefighters noticed multiple small propane bottles being used for cooking or warming.

Photos from the Colorado Springs Fire Department show crews in hazmat gear with rigging to get down into the manhole.

The fire is now out. Crews will clear up from the side of I-25. However, investigators may remain on scene.

As a result of the activity, traffic is slow along NB I-25 at W. Bijou St with fire trucks on the shoulder.