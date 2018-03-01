Victim shot in leg during attempted robbery

A man is recovering in the hospital in Colorado Springs after being shot during an attempted robbery.

Just after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night the victim told officers he thought he was being followed when he pulled over near Frisco Drive and Grassy Court.

The victim said the other driver pulled over, then threatened him with a gun while demanding his wallet.

According to police, the victim refused and was shot in the leg.

As of Thursday morning no one has been arrested in this case. Colorado Springs Police have not released information on the suspect other than he was driving a silver or white sedan.