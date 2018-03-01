Victim shot in leg during attempted robbery

A man is recovering in the hospital in Colorado Springs after being shot during an attempted robbery.
Just after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night the victim told officers he thought he was being followed when he pulled over near Frisco Drive and Grassy Court.
The victim said the other driver pulled over, then threatened him with a gun while demanding his wallet.
According to police, the victim refused and was shot in the leg.
As of Thursday morning no one has been arrested in this case. Colorado Springs Police have not released information on the suspect other than he was driving a silver or white sedan.
A college baseball coach in Texas is facing backlash for turning away a student simply because he's from Colorado.
Fountain Police say they got a call about a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene on Maram Way.
Firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned land around the Arkansas River near N. Pueblo Blvd. and 11th Street Wednesday night.
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
