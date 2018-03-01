Rachael Flick thanks community for support following husband's killing

The widow of El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick is speaking publicly for the first time since her husband was killed during an auto theft investigation in Colorado Springs.

Mrs. Flick thanked the community, here in El Paso County and across the US, for their comfort during this difficult time. She also challenged people to share when they have a positive encounter with law enforcement, in order to challenge negative perceptions of officers.

Flick also recommends people take advantage of ride-along programs with local law enforcement to see firsthand how officers conduct themselves, and experience the kind of training the complete before going into the field.

Rachael Flick delivered a powerful message on February 10 as the community celebrated his life during a funeral at New Life Church. "At his core, Micah was a hero, and was a man of excellence, and integrity, and he did everything with excellence," she told fellow members of the congregation.

She also spoke about her belief that the recent shootings of law enforcement officers in Colorado, "this isn't a racial issue. This isn't a gun control issue. This is a heart problem", elaborating that our culture needs to return to holding respect for law enforcement and each other.

Deputy Flick grew up in Colorado Springs. He is survived by his wife Rachael, and his twin 7-year-old children.

Deputy Flick was with fellow deputies, Colorado Springs Police Officers and Colorado State Patrol as they tracked down an auto theft suspect on Monday, February 5.

A gunfight with 19-year-old Manual Zetina resulted in Deputy Flick being fatally wounded, Deputy Scott Stone being shot in the abdomen, Sergeant Jake Abendshan being hit by shrapnel, the wounding of Colorado Springs Police Ddetective Marcus Yanez, and critical injuries to civilian Thomas Villanueva.

Deputy Stone was readmitted to the hospital for treatment late in February, but has since returned home.

Villanueva remains paralyzed below the waist. His family is still asking for donations to help during the medical process. If you'd like to donate, you can here.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL KOAA COVERAGE