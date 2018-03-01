Texas college baseball coach fired for blasting Colorado prospects

A college baseball coach in Texas was fired Thursday morning due to backlash for turning away a student simply because he's from Colorado.

Centennial high schooler Gavin Bell says he reached out to Texas Wesleyan University about playing baseball for the team in Fort Worth.

He got an email back from the head coach Mike Jeffcoat saying that "unfortunately, we are not recruiting players from the state of Colorado. In the past, players have had trouble passing our drug test." He also told Gavin he could "thank your liberal politicians" for why he's being turned away.

Gavin was surprised by the response saying, "I'm not trying to get anybody in trouble here. My intention wasn't trying to get this guy fired. My intention was just to try to play baseball." He added, "As a coach you don't have a right to demean a kid or to judge him based on a political idea."

Texas Wesleyan University announced Coach Jeffcoat is no longer with the university and emphasized his comments do not reflect the beliefs of the university.





(Colorado baseball prospect Gavin Bell)