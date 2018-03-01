Player surprised as Texas college baseball coach blasts Colorado prospects

A college baseball coach in Texas is facing backlash for turning away a student simply because he's from Colorado.
Centennial high schooler Gavin Bell says he reached out to Texas Wesleyan University about playing baseball for the team in Fort Worth.
He got an email back from the head coach Mike Jeffcoat saying that "unfortunately, we are not recruiting players from the state of Colorado. In the past, players have had trouble passing our drug test." He also told Gavin he could "thank your liberal politicians" for why he's being turned away.
Gavin was surprised by the response saying, "I'm not trying to get anybody in trouble here. My intention wasn't trying to get this guy fired. My intention was just to try to play baseball." He added, "As a coach you don't have a right to demean a kid or to judge him based on a political idea."
Texas Wesleyan University hasn't announced any action against the Coach Jeffcoat. But says they are investigating and that the comments made do not reflect the beliefs of the university.
(Colorado baseball prospect Gavin Bell)
Firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned land around the Arkansas River near N. Pueblo Blvd. and 11th Street Wednesday night.
Fountain Police say they got a call about a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene on Maram Way.
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
