Thursday Morning Weather: Mild And Breezy Today, Warm And Windy Weekend Coming

Today's Forecast:
After the chilly and for some, wet day that was Wednesday, we're going to be dry and nice for the afternoon! A nice mix of clouds and sun will warm us up nicely today with temperatures back to above average though the afternoon. The winds will pick up a bit today out of the southeast and while we may not have any fire watches or warnings, we'll still have elevated fire danger across those very dry plains.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 51; Low - 27. Breezy and mild today with a mix of sun and clouds. Falling back to a cool and quite night.
PUEBLO: High - 56; Low - 24. Breezy and warm today with a good amount of sunshine. Falling cold and quite tonight.
CANON CITY: High - 54; Low - 30. Breezy and warm today with a mix of sun and clouds. Falling cool and quiet tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 44; Low - 26. Chilly and breezy today with a mix of sun and clouds. Falling cool and quiet tonight.
TRI-LAKES: High - Upper 40s; Low - 20s. Chilly and breezy today with a mix of sun and clouds. Falling cool and quiet tonight.
PLAINS: High - Mid 50s; Low - 20s. Warm with lots of sunshine today and a good breeze. Falling back chilly and quiet tonight.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 50s; Low - 20s. Warm and breezy with a mix of clouds and sun. Falling cool and quiet tonight.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:
Very warm and windy conditions setting up from Friday through Monday, meaning we'll see a warm weekend with elevated fire danger. A small chance for snow exists Sunday evening as a strong cold front pushes through the state, it's more likely any snow will stay confined to the Continental Divide.
A college baseball coach in Texas is facing backlash for turning away a student simply because he's from Colorado.
Firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned land around the Arkansas River near N. Pueblo Blvd. and 11th Street Wednesday night.
Fountain Police say they got a call about a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene on Maram Way.
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
