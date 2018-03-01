Quantcast

Gun control advocates call for boycott of companies that support the NRA

Happening today, people across the US are planning to boycott companies like Apple and Amazon over their relationship with the National Rifle Association. 

Celebrities and students from Stoneman Douglas High School are helping #March1NRABoycott gain traction across social media platforms.

Supporters want corporations to cut ties with the NRA streaming channel on their platforms, or follow suit of companies like Enterprise Rent A Car which stopped offering discounts to NRA members.

Those opposed to the boycott say the NRA is a legal organization and has not broken the law. 

Delta may lose a tax break in Georgia for ending their relationship with the organization. Georgia Governor Nathan Deal is not pleased with fellow Republicans making waves in what he touts as a business-friendly state.

Other states see this as an opportunity as they try to lure the major airline to their cities.
 

