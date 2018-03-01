Credible threat closes Woodland Park schools for second day

Schools in the Woodland Park School District will remain closed Thursday due to a threat police deemed credible.

The district sent out a statement Wednesday that said the closure involves all schools in the district as well as school athletics and activities Police are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the identification of the person who wrote a threat inside a girls bathroom at Woodland Park High School, which was discovered last Friday.

According to a student at the school, the threat read, 'I'm going to shoot up the whole school and I'm going to shoot you.'"

Anyone who has additional information about the Woodland Park High School threat is asked to call the police department at 719-687-9262 or Safe-2-Tell at 1-877-542-7233.

The school said it will decide whether classes and normal activities will resume on this week sometime Thursday afternoon. The district also said lost time due to the closure will be made up by extending the school day or adding extra days to the school year.

Full statement below: