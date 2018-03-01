Quantcast

Russia's Putin boasts of new Russian nuclear weapons

MOSCOW (AP) - President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone, that would be immune to enemy intercept.
  
Speaking in a state-of-the-nation speech Thursday, Putin said that the nuclear-powered cruise missile tested last fall has an unlimited range and high speed and is capable of penetrating any missile defense.
  
He said the high-speed underwater drone capable of carrying a nuclear warhead could target both aircraft carriers and coastal facilities.
  
Putin said that Russia also tested a new heavy intercontinental ballistic missile, called Sarmat, with a range and number of warheads exceeding its predecessor.

