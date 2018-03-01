Russia's Putin boasts of new Russian nuclear weapons

MOSCOW (AP) - President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone, that would be immune to enemy intercept.
Speaking in a state-of-the-nation speech Thursday, Putin said that the nuclear-powered cruise missile tested last fall has an unlimited range and high speed and is capable of penetrating any missile defense.
He said the high-speed underwater drone capable of carrying a nuclear warhead could target both aircraft carriers and coastal facilities.
Putin said that Russia also tested a new heavy intercontinental ballistic missile, called Sarmat, with a range and number of warheads exceeding its predecessor.
Fountain Police say they got a call about a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene on Maram Way.
Firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned land around the Arkansas River near N. Pueblo Blvd. and 11th Street Wednesday night.
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
The Elite 8 fields are set with games getting underway Friday night at the Denver Coliseum.
