Two people injured in shooting in Fountain

Two people were injured in a shooting in Fountain Wednesday night. Police say they got a call about a disturbance around 11:30 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene in the 300 block of Maram Way, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, and their conditions are unknown.

It's unclear exactly what led up to the shooting, and although police initially believed the victims were roommates, they now say this is not the case.

A third person is in custody, and it's unclear how the victims and suspect know each other. There is no threat to the public.