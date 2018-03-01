Two people injured in shooting in Fountain

Two people were injured in a shooting in Fountain Wednesday night. Police say they got a call about a disturbance around 11:30 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene in the 300 block of Maram Way, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, and their conditions are unknown.
It's unclear exactly what led up to the shooting, and although police initially believed the victims were roommates, they now say this is not the case.
A third person is in custody, and it's unclear how the victims and suspect know each other. There is no threat to the public.
Firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned land around the Arkansas River near N. Pueblo Blvd. and 11th Street Wednesday night.
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
A family is picking up the pieces after vandals desecrated their loved one's grave site in Pueblo.
After Pueblo City Council passed an act to increase the animal save rate this week, there's been a lot of talk about no-kill shelters. In southern Colorado, News 5 found there is already a shelter following a similar model in a neighboring city and they say, they're seeing great results.
