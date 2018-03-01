Quantcast

Two people injured in shooting in Fountain - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Two people injured in shooting in Fountain

Posted: Updated:
Written By Austin Cox
Connect
FOUNTAIN -

Two people were injured in a shooting in Fountain Wednesday night. Police say they got a call about a disturbance around 11:30 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene in the 300 block of Maram Way, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, and their conditions are unknown.

It's unclear exactly what led up to the shooting, and although police initially believed the victims were roommates, they now say this is not the case.

A third person is in custody, and it's unclear how the victims and suspect know each other. There is no threat to the public.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Firefighters respond to grass fire in Pueblo

    Firefighters respond to grass fire in Pueblo

    Thursday, March 1 2018 12:55 AM EST2018-03-01 05:55:54 GMT

    Firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned land around the Arkansas River near N. Pueblo Blvd. and 11th Street Wednesday night.

    Firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned land around the Arkansas River near N. Pueblo Blvd. and 11th Street Wednesday night.

  • CSPD notify public of sexually violent predator living in community

    CSPD notify public of sexually violent predator living in community

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:37 PM EST2018-02-28 18:37:35 GMT
    Christopher James McGough is one of 14 Sexually Violent Predators residing in Colorado Springs. (Colorado Springs Police Department)Christopher James McGough is one of 14 Sexually Violent Predators residing in Colorado Springs. (Colorado Springs Police Department)

    Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts. 

    Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts. 

  • Pueblo family seeking answers after their loved one's grave is vandalized

    Pueblo family seeking answers after their loved one's grave is vandalized

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:35 PM EST2018-03-01 02:35:47 GMT

    A family is picking up the pieces after vandals desecrated their loved one's grave site in Pueblo.

    A family is picking up the pieces after vandals desecrated their loved one's grave site in Pueblo.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?