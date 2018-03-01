Two people injured in shooting in Fountain

Fountain Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Maram Way.
Firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned land around the Arkansas River near N. Pueblo Blvd. and 11th Street Wednesday night.
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
A family is picking up the pieces after vandals desecrated their loved one's grave site in Pueblo.
