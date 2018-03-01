Quantcast

Two people injured in shooting in Fountain

Written By Austin Cox
FOUNTAIN -

Two people were injured in a shooting in Fountain Wednesday night. Police say they got a call about a disturbance around 11:30 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene in the 300 block of Maram Way, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, and their conditions are unknown.

It's unclear exactly what led up to the shooting, but police believe it was a fight between roommates that escalated. Investigators say the injured roommates are the only people involved. There is no threat to the public.

