Fountain Police: 'no threat to public' following double shooting

Fountain Police say two people were wounded overnight in a shooting at a home on the 300 block of Maram Way.
Investigators say one person is in custody as a result of what "appears to be an isolated incident inside the home," according to an officer on the scene.
The call to 911 came in around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. It's unclear exactly what led up to the shooting, and although police initially believed the victims were roommates, they now say this is not the case.
Both are now at an area hospital. No details are available yet on their conditions. We are told that both victims are undergoing surgery for their wounds.
A spokesperson for the police department is expected to provide more information later today.
A college baseball coach in Texas is facing backlash for turning away a student simply because he's from Colorado.
Firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned land around the Arkansas River near N. Pueblo Blvd. and 11th Street Wednesday night.
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
