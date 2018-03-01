Fountain Police: 'no threat to public' following double shooting

Fountain Police say two people were wounded overnight in a shooting at a home on the 300 block of Maram Way.

Investigators say one person is in custody as a result of what "appears to be an isolated incident inside the home," according to an officer on the scene.

The call to 911 came in around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. It's unclear exactly what led up to the shooting, and although police initially believed the victims were roommates, they now say this is not the case.

Both are now at an area hospital. No details are available yet on their conditions. We are told that both victims are undergoing surgery for their wounds.

A spokesperson for the police department is expected to provide more information later today.

