Elite 8 Fields are set in 4/5A

There will be a lot of Southern Colorado representation at the Denver Coliseum in March.
The Elite 8 fields are set with games getting underway Friday night at the Denver Coliseum.
In 4A Boys Basketball, top seed Pueblo South beat Montrose 52-26 to advance to the Elite 8. They will face Valor Christian on Saturday.
#2 Lewis-Palmer defeated Palmer Ridge 65-54 and will play Widefield. The Gladiators upset Silver Creek 54-51 to advance.
#6 Pueblo West narrowly defeated Mesa Ridge 69-67. The Cyclones will play Ponderosa.
#4 Falcon hung on to beat D'Evelyn 75-67 to advance. The Falcons will play Longmont on Saturday night at 6pm.
In the 4A Girls bracket, the action gets underway Friday night.
Top seeded Pueblo West will take on #8 Mesa Ridge.
#15 Widefield takes on #10 Golden.
#3 Air Academy will play defending champ #6 Evergreen.
#20 Sierra takes on #12 Pueblo South.
The Only team in 5A left from Southern Colorado is the Doherty Spartans. They topped Cherry Creek 47-40 on Wednesday night to advance to the Elite 8. As the seventh seed they will face #2 Thunder Ridge Saturday night.
Fountain Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Maram Way.
Firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned land around the Arkansas River near N. Pueblo Blvd. and 11th Street Wednesday night.
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
A family is picking up the pieces after vandals desecrated their loved one's grave site in Pueblo.
