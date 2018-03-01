Quantcast

Elite 8 Fields are set in 4/5A

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
There will be a lot of Southern Colorado representation at the Denver Coliseum in March. 

The Elite 8 fields are set with games getting underway Friday night at the Denver Coliseum. 

In 4A Boys Basketball, top seed Pueblo South beat Montrose 52-26 to advance to the Elite 8. They will face Valor Christian on Saturday. 

#2 Lewis-Palmer defeated Palmer Ridge 65-54 and will play Widefield. The Gladiators upset Silver Creek 54-51 to advance. 

#6 Pueblo West narrowly defeated Mesa Ridge 69-67. The Cyclones will play Ponderosa. 

#4 Falcon hung on to beat D'Evelyn 75-67 to advance. The Falcons will play Longmont on Saturday night at 6pm. 

In the 4A Girls bracket, the action gets underway Friday night. 

Top seeded Pueblo West will take on #8 Mesa Ridge. 

#15 Widefield takes on #10 Golden. 

#3 Air Academy will play defending champ #6 Evergreen. 

#20 Sierra takes on #12 Pueblo South. 

The Only team in 5A left from Southern Colorado is the Doherty Spartans. They topped Cherry Creek 47-40 on Wednesday night to advance to the Elite 8. As the seventh seed they will face #2 Thunder Ridge Saturday night. 

