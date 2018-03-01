Elite 8 Fields are set in 4/5A

There will be a lot of Southern Colorado representation at the Denver Coliseum in March.

The Elite 8 fields are set with games getting underway Friday night at the Denver Coliseum.

In 4A Boys Basketball, top seed Pueblo South beat Montrose 52-26 to advance to the Elite 8. They will face Valor Christian on Saturday.

#2 Lewis-Palmer defeated Palmer Ridge 65-54 and will play Widefield. The Gladiators upset Silver Creek 54-51 to advance.

#6 Pueblo West narrowly defeated Mesa Ridge 69-67. The Cyclones will play Ponderosa.

#4 Falcon hung on to beat D'Evelyn 75-67 to advance. The Falcons will play Longmont on Saturday night at 6pm.

In the 4A Girls bracket, the action gets underway Friday night.

Top seeded Pueblo West will take on #8 Mesa Ridge.

#15 Widefield takes on #10 Golden.

#3 Air Academy will play defending champ #6 Evergreen.

#20 Sierra takes on #12 Pueblo South.

The Only team in 5A left from Southern Colorado is the Doherty Spartans. They topped Cherry Creek 47-40 on Wednesday night to advance to the Elite 8. As the seventh seed they will face #2 Thunder Ridge Saturday night.