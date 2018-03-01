Family sues Pueblo County deputies, EMT for death of inmate

Two Pueblo County jail guards and an EMT are being sued in connection with the death of 41-year-old Joseph Jaramillo who died at the Pueblo County jail in 2016.

The lawsuit named Deputy Christian Crain, Deputy Nicholas Cardinal and Emergency technician Sherry Baca on claims of excessive force and failure to provide adequate medical care.

The lawsuit claims an altercation happened inside the jail resulting in Jaramillo being thrown onto a shower floor, where he suffered neck and head injuries. The family claims he died of complications from a brain hemorrhage, and that he was not administered proper medical care.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office released a statement Wednesday, which said an autopsy showed Jaramillo died of natural causes. A portion of the statement read:

"Throughout the investigative process, Sheriff’s officials maintained contact with the Jaramillo family’s legal representative to keep them apprised of the ongoing investigation. This included a review of videos as well as deputy and medical officer reports. On June 14, 2016, a complete copy of the investigative effort, including the autopsy report and its findings, was made available to the Jaramillo family’s legal representative.

'I hope that if or when this case is presented to a fact-finder, the “actual facts” will be reported to the public in a responsible manner,' said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor."\

At the time of the incident, the sheriff's office said he had a medical emergency while he was in jail and he was "transferred as soon as practical to a local hospital."

After the medical problems were discovered, Jaramillo was transferred to a Denver Hospital where he died in March 2016.