Firefighters respond to grass fire in Pueblo

Firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned land around the Arkansas River near N. Pueblo Blvd. and 11th Street Wednesday night.
Fire officials said the fire started around 8 p.m. next to the Arkansas River. Pueblo City, Pueblo County and West Park fire crews responded to the scene and worked to get the fire under control.
Crews said they had a hard time accessing the area that was on fire due to a lack of roads in the area. Firefighters said they needed special vehicles to get to the fire.
As of 10:45 p.m. firefighters are mopping up hot spots and they will stay on scene overnight to ensure the fire remains contained.
Firefighters also told News 5 that it's too early to know the cause of the fire, but they said it is a known spot for homeless camps.
We spoke with someone at the nearby "Paws For Life" animal shelter who said some animals were moved from the shelter as a precaution. There is no word yet if any other structures were threatened.
A News 5 viewer submitted video the fire to our Facebook page, which shows flames in the area around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
Pueblo School District 60 could be on its way to a four day school week.
Pueblo School District 60 could be on its way to a four day school week.
All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat.
All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat.
Schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed for a second straight day Thursday, March 1 due to a threat police deemed credible.
Schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed for a second straight day Thursday, March 1 due to a threat police deemed credible.