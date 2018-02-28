Firefighters respond to grass fire in Pueblo

Firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned land around the Arkansas River near N. Pueblo Blvd. and 11th Street Wednesday night.

Fire officials said the fire started around 8 p.m. next to the Arkansas River. Pueblo City, Pueblo County and West Park fire crews responded to the scene and worked to get the fire under control.

Crews said they had a hard time accessing the area that was on fire due to a lack of roads in the area. Firefighters said they needed special vehicles to get to the fire.

As of 10:45 p.m. firefighters are mopping up hot spots and they will stay on scene overnight to ensure the fire remains contained.

Firefighters also told News 5 that it's too early to know the cause of the fire, but they said it is a known spot for homeless camps.

We spoke with someone at the nearby "Paws For Life" animal shelter who said some animals were moved from the shelter as a precaution. There is no word yet if any other structures were threatened.

A News 5 viewer submitted video the fire to our Facebook page, which shows flames in the area around 9 p.m. Wednesday.