Quantcast

James with 18 points, Wyoming beats Air Force 66-54 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

James with 18 points, Wyoming beats Air Force 66-54

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) -

Justin James scored 18 points and Wyoming beat Air Force 66-54 on Wednesday night.
  
Louis Adams and Hayden Dalton added 12 points and eight rebounds apiece for the Cowboys (19-11, 10-7 Mountain West Conference) who close out the regular season at Boise State on Saturday and are still in contention for a first-round bye in the upcoming conference tournament.
  
Wyoming led by three at the break and Adams hit two 3-pointers and a dunk early in the second half to help extend it to 51-45 with 9:22 to go. Air Force closed to 54-51 with 5:53 remaining but a 9-0 Wyoming surge followed, capped by an Alexander Aka Gorski 3, to give the Cowboys a 63-51 advantage with 2:28 left and they led by double figures the rest of the way.
  
Ryan Swan scored 13 points with seven rebounds and Caleb Morris added 11 points with 11 rebounds for the Falcons (11-18, 5-12).
 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?