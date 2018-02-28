Equipment problems slow destruction of mustard gas at Pueblo Chemical Depot

Technical problems are slowing operations at the Pueblo Chemical Depot, leaving 95 percent of the 780,000 chemical weapons intact.

The Depot said it is having problems with the machines used to destroy the chemicals, and they're having issues with some of the components inside the old shells, which were manufactured for use in World War II.

Site Manager Greg Mohrmon said he would rather have the process done carefully.

"We need to make sure the plant is truly in a working and safe configuration to protect the environment, to protect our workers who work in that environment each day in the various areas of the plant that are contaminated," Mohrmon said.

The site manager for the project said the original deadline of July 2020 for all of the chemicals to be destroyed will not be met. Managers also said they would not venture a guess for how much it has cost so far, and how much the problems will cost taxpayers.