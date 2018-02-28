School Threats: A Community Action Plan

Parents and community members are invited to participate in a town hall conversation with Southern Colorado school and law enforcement officials to learn more about school threat investigations, responsible reporting, and the actions parents can take during a crisis.
Have a question for members of our panel? Please submit them via email to townhall@koaa.com.
Then join us for the event:
Monday, March 12
6 PM - 9 PM
Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS
Due to limited seating, please RSVP online
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
In animal cruelty cases, care bonds are what an owner is usually required to pay immediately after their animals are seized by animal law enforcement and before they are sent to trial. The state says it's up to the owner to "bear the burden" but what happens if you are found innocent?
Michigan State Patrol says two people were shot and killed on campus. An intense search is now underway on campus for the 19-year-old suspect.
A Teller County man will spend the weekend in jail on several charges after deputies said the threatened to kill his own children and made threats involving a middle school in Divide.
