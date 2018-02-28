Quantcast

School Threats: A Community Action Plan

Parents and community members are invited to participate in a town hall conversation with Southern Colorado school and law enforcement officials to learn more about school threat investigations, responsible reporting, and the actions parents can take during a crisis.

Monday, March 12

6 PM - 9 PM

Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS

5225 N Nevada Avenue

Due to limited seating, please RSVP online

