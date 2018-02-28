CSPD investigating juvenile who claims sexual assault

Quantcast

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police responded to a traffic accident, where an alleged sexual assault victim was found on scene. 

Police were dispatched to a traffic accident in the 3600 block of E Uintah Street around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police said a juvenile female was at the scene and was originally uncooperative, but later told police she was sexually assaulted the night before.

Police said the alleged adult male suspect was on scene, he was identified as 20-year old Zachariah Prince.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit and Crimes Against Children were notified, and are actively assisting in the investigation.

We will update the story once more information becomes available. 

