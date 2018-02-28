CSPD investigating juvenile who claims sexual assault

Colorado Springs Police responded to a traffic accident, where an alleged sexual assault victim was found on scene.
Police were dispatched to a traffic accident in the 3600 block of E Uintah Street around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police said a juvenile female was at the scene and was originally uncooperative, but later told police she was sexually assaulted the night before.
Police said the alleged adult male suspect was on scene, he was identified as 20-year old Zachariah Prince.
Detectives with the Special Victims Unit and Crimes Against Children were notified, and are actively assisting in the investigation.
We will update the story once more information becomes available.
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
Pueblo School District 60 could be on its way to a four day school week.
Pueblo School District 60 could be on its way to a four day school week.
All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat.
All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat.
Schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed for a second straight day Thursday, March 1 due to a threat police deemed credible.
Schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed for a second straight day Thursday, March 1 due to a threat police deemed credible.