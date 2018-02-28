Pueblo family seeking answers after their loved one's grave is vandalized

A family is picking up the pieces after vandals desecrated their loved one's grave site in Pueblo.

The incident occurred at Imperial Memorial Gardens Cemetery, which is open to the public.

David Padilla passed away three years ago and now his mother, Patty Padilla, pays tribute to his memory out at the cemetery.



"It's peaceful," she said.

Most recently, she decorated the grave site two days ago on his birthday. But this year, tragedy struck again.



"It was a big old heart with 120 lights and blue roses and other angel and candle and then the next morning, my daughter called me and told me it was vandalized."

Monica Padilla, David Padilla's sister, showed up to the sight of lights strewn and decorations destroyed.



"It was still a few standing lights but a lot were thrown off this way, his fake flowers were tossed out," she said.



"Pretty much everything was pretty much demolished at that point."



Imperial Memorial Gardens Cemetery says this case of vandalism appears to be an isolated incident and issued the following statement:



“Imperial Memorial Gardens takes the safety and security of our park very seriously, however cemeteries, by their nature, are open and accessible places for families to visit and mourn their loved ones. We encourage any of our client families with concerns of any nature to contact us.”

The vandals, who still haven't been caught, didn't just tear up the site. They dug up the pain this family has tried so hard to overcome.



"To lose my brother in the first place," said Monica Padilla, "and then I get out here and see that someone disrespected the place he lays to rest. It was a total slap in the face."

The crime weighing heavily on a mother's aching heart, already coping with the death of her son.

"It was 10 times worse, I don't know how someone could do that."

Patty Padilla, just asking one thing of those who targeted her son's grave site, if they ever decide to strike again.

"Stop. Stop hurting people. They're going through enough."