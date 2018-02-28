CDOT reminds drivers of procession for fallen employee Friday

The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding the public that a memorial procession for a fallen CDOT employee will take place Friday.

Long time CDOT employee Nolan Olson died from his injuries after being struck by a passing car. Olson was working to fill potholes on US Hwy 160 in Pagosa Springs where he was hit, he was transported to St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood and died from his injuries nine days later.

Representatives of CDOT will be carrying his remains to southwest Colorado. CDOT says it is expected to leave Denver at 8:00 a.m. and will travel 276 miles across Colorado using US Hwy 285, then along US 160 over Wolf Creek Pass.

The procession will end in Olson's hometown and final resting place, Pagosa Springs.

Maintenance patrols will line their cars and equipment at different observation points along the route bidding farewell to their fallen friend. CDOT says there may be brief delays at highway intersections statewide.

CDOT is asking the public to use caution as the memorial passes, especially for those wishing to pay their respects outside of their cars or businesses.

The procession will end in Pagosa Springs where the American Flag will be displayed and Olson's family awaits. Snowplow #4776 will follow as this is the plow Olson drove during his 14 year career with CDOT.

Several members of the CDOT maintenance crew will serve as "honor guard" overnight to keep watch over the departed.

This is the procession route: