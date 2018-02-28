Friends of Fountain Creek Nature Center make major donation

A $62 thousand dollar donation to El Paso County Nature Centers is on the table waiting for the approval of El Paso County Commissioners. Friends of the Nature Center, a support group is behind the money. Their volunteer time and donations are a major supplement to tax dollars.

"We refer to the beautiful nature center here as our oasis on the prairie," said Friends Volunteer, Terry Poe. He spends a lot of time greeting visitors and educating them about the importance of Colorado’s outdoors. Years back during the recession, Friends of the Nature Center also added the task of fundraising. "In 2008, 2009 with the financial problems we were facing they really stepped up. Now they have a dual role, the friends do, of supporting as volunteers, but also financially," said El Paso County Parks, Recreation and Cultural Service Manager, Todd Marts.

They raise money mostly through individual and corporate donations. Over the past ten years the amount is significant. "Since 2008, over a million dollars, the friends have supported the nature center," said Martz

The centers are considered “treasures.” The volunteer hours take a good thing and make it better.