Dick's, Walmart, among stores making changes to gun sales

After the tragedy in Parkland, FL businesses are making changes on their own.

Some of them cutting ties with the NRA- and on Wednesday, 2 major retailers decided to make changes to their own: Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart.

In a statement, Dick's announced they would no longer sell assault-style rifles in the 35 Field and Streams stores.

Dick's Sporting Goods hasn't sold the guns in their stores since the Sandy Hook shooting.

Additionally, Dick's announced they would not sell guns to anyone under the age of 21, Walmart following suit with that decision on Wednesday afternoon.

In southern Colorado, one of the nation's most well-known gun sellers says he's not planning on changing anything in his store.

'We're going to keep selling them because people have the right to own these kinds of weapons,' said Mel Bernstein, owner of Dragonman's in El Paso County.