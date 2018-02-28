Dick's, Walmart, among stores making changes to gun sales

After the tragedy in Parkland, FL businesses are making changes on their own.
Some of them cutting ties with the NRA- and on Wednesday, 2 major retailers decided to make changes to their own: Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart.
In a statement, Dick's announced they would no longer sell assault-style rifles in the 35 Field and Streams stores.
Dick's Sporting Goods hasn't sold the guns in their stores since the Sandy Hook shooting.
Additionally, Dick's announced they would not sell guns to anyone under the age of 21, Walmart following suit with that decision on Wednesday afternoon.
In southern Colorado, one of the nation's most well-known gun sellers says he's not planning on changing anything in his store.
'We're going to keep selling them because people have the right to own these kinds of weapons,' said Mel Bernstein, owner of Dragonman's in El Paso County.
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
Pueblo School District 60 could be on its way to a four day school week.
Pueblo School District 60 could be on its way to a four day school week.
All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat.
All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat.
Schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed for a second straight day Thursday, March 1 due to a threat police deemed credible.
Schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed for a second straight day Thursday, March 1 due to a threat police deemed credible.