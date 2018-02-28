Quantcast

El Paso County deputies arrest suspects in Pueblo armed robberies

Pueblo Police said two men suspected of robbing a liquor store and a gas station at gunpoint in January are under arrest.

Police said El Paso County Sheriff's deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Martinez and 18-year-old Phillip Garcia in connection to two robberies in Pueblo in mid-January.

Police said they robbed Prairie Liquors at 1659 S. Prairie Avenue and then the Valero Gas Station at 601 Hwy. 50 West the same night. 

Officers said a tip about the suspect's identity led to their arrest. Both Martinez and Garcia are currently in jail facing aggravated robbery charges.

